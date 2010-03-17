'Marcel's Quantum Kitchen': Is this what we want from 'Top Chef' contestants?

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 12 performer Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons broadcaster Bravo genre Reality TV

Image Credit: Isabella Vosmikova/BravoMarcel from Top Chef is getting his own show on Syfy, and yet my dream of a Kevin Gillespie show called “First We Cook, Then We Cuddle” goes unfulfilled. The world is pretty unfair, you guys.

Here’s Syfy’s description of Marcel’s Quantum Kitchen: “In each episode, Marcel and his new catering and event company will be hired by a demanding client to produce an extraordinary celebration or event. Based on the client’s requests, Marcel will dream up a theme and cuisine…” So it’s Ace of Cakes, minus the charm (and Charm City).

I wish MQK was going to be a hardcore kitchen chemistry series that explored and explained crazy techniques. But a personality-driven, feat-of-the-week Food Network Lite show? Unappetizing.

Okay, PopWatchers, you’re in charge: What kind of show would you create for your favorite former Top Chef contestant?