'Burn Notice' exclusive: 'Supernatural' baddie spies major arc

Image Credit: Glenn Watson/USA; Inset: Chris Hatcher/PR PhotosEvil will have a new face next season on Burn Notice, and it’ll look a lot like the guy in the inset to the left. His name’s Robert Wisdom, he’s best known from his work on The Wire (as Bunny), Prison Break (as Lechero), and Supernatural (as bad angel Uriel), and sources confirm to me exclusively he’s joining the cast of the USA smash as the latest thorn in Michael’s side.