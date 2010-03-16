'Glee': Which performance can't you wait to see?

Image Credit: Patrick Ecclesine/Fox(2)By now, you should have read our spoilerific recap of Sunday’s Glee panel at PaleyFest ‘10. Which upcoming performance can’t you wait to see when the show returns with new episodes, starting April 13? For me, it’s a tie between Matthew Morrison and Neil Patrick Harris’ “Dream On” (the falsetto!) and Jane Lynch and Olivia Newton-John’s recreation of the “Physical” video. “I needed a good jogging bra for that,” Lynch jokes… Okay, she got me. Your turn.