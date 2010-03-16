Betty White will be a regular on new TV Land sitcom

TV Land announced that Golden Girl-turned-It Girl, Betty White, will be a series regular in its new sitcom Hot in Cleveland. The original series (TV Land’s first scripted sitcom) also stars Valerie Bertinelli, Frasier‘s Jane Leeves, and Just Shoot Me‘s Wendie Malick. Hot in Cleveland is slated to kick off in June. White will play the “snarky but lovable” property caretaker of the Cleveland home that Bertinelli, Leeves, and Malick rent after their airplane makes an emergency landing and they decide to stay. White’s participation was already announced earlier this month, but the news is that she will appear regularly on the show. Cleveland is being written by Emmy-award winner Suzanne Martin (Frasier, Ellen) and produced by Todd Milliner and Will & Grace‘s Sean Hayes. “The talented Betty White is the finishing touch to this outstanding sitcom ensemble,” said TV Land president, Larry W. Jones. The Cleveland gig is the icing on what’s become a brilliant, if unlikely, hot streak for the 88-year-old White, who has been stealing scenes lately in everything from splashy Hollywood comedies (The Proposal) to Super Bowl TV commercials. White will also host the May 8 episode of Saturday Night Live.