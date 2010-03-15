The Lonely Island and Julian Casablancas' 'Boombox' comes to 'SNL' (finally!), changes world

I have literally been waiting over a year for Saturday Night Live to air a digital short based on “Boombox,” my number one favorite of all the gems on the Lonely Island‘s February ’09 album Incredibad. I won’t lie: I had begun to give up hope that I’d ever see this joke-rap masterwork given the visual treatment it so richly deserves.

So when I heard those pulsing synth chords coming from my TV this weekend, I was up and dancing before the words “Imagine in your mind a posh country club…” left Andy Samberg’s lips. What can I say? The music was way too powerful. Everything about “Boombox” the digital short was how I’d pictured it, especially Samberg’s choice haircut. They even got the Strokes’ Julian Casablancas to reprise his guest vocals on camera. No kidding, I like the hooks Casablancas sang for “Boombox” more than almost anything on his recent solo album. I only wish SNL hadn’t cut the song’s second verse and chorus (“Picture if you will a bunch of business men…”). Maybe they’ll show up on an extended DVD reissue some day?

Go ahead. Fix yourself a nice plate of boiled goose, slip on some fingerless gloves, and hit play below (some NSFW lyrics). Just remember: A boombox can change the world. You’ve gotta know your limits with a boombox. A boombox is not a toy. Share your “Boombox”-related cautionary tales in the comments, below.

