Charlie Sheen enters 'Not guilty' plea to menacing, assault, and criminal mischief charges

Clark Collis
March 15, 2010 at 09:31 PM EDT

This afternoon, Charlie Sheen’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea on behalf of his client to charges of felony menacing, criminal mischief, and third degree assault. (The charges stem from an alleged Christmas day argument with his wife, Brooke Mueller.) Sheen himself was present at the hearing which took place at Pitkin County District Court, Colorado. A trial date has been set for July 21.

On March 19, Sheen’s rep confirmed that the actor will return to taping his CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men on March 19.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now