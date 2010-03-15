Charlie Sheen enters 'Not guilty' plea to menacing, assault, and criminal mischief charges

This afternoon, Charlie Sheen’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea on behalf of his client to charges of felony menacing, criminal mischief, and third degree assault. (The charges stem from an alleged Christmas day argument with his wife, Brooke Mueller.) Sheen himself was present at the hearing which took place at Pitkin County District Court, Colorado. A trial date has been set for July 21.

On March 19, Sheen’s rep confirmed that the actor will return to taping his CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men on March 19.