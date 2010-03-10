'The Runaways': All-girl band, but not all-girl film!

All the trailers I’ve seen so far for The Runaways have understandably concentrated on Joan Jett and Cherie Currie (played by Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning, respectively). But new clips out today from the film showcase their manager Kim Fowley. Because of the glam rock makeup, it took me a few minutes to even recognize that it was the astoundingly good Michael Shannon. You know him – he was in 8 Mile and Bad Boys II and then saw his breakout performance as the creepy neighbor’s son John in Revolutionary Road. Maybe his presence in the film can convince guys that The Runaways isn’t a “chick flick.” Or maybe guys don’t need convincing, because dudes dig rock biopics, and this movie’s girl-power themes don’t change the fact that it is, after all, a rock biopic.

Let’s put it to a poll: