Heroes‘ Sendhil Ramamurthy will co-star in USA’s new spy drama Covert Affairs, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The plot follows a multilingual CIA trainee played by Piper Perabo, who is unexpectedly promoted to field operative while finding out that her mysterious ex-boyfriend is somehow involved with her agency bosses. Ramamurthy will play her fellow CIA agent, taking the place of Eric Lively, who was in the original pilot. Christopher Gorham and Peter Gallagher also star.