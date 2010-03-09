Heidi Montag attempts humor: Funny? Or Die?

Margaret Lyons
March 09, 2010 at 05:28 PM EST

Heidi Montag and Ron Howard, together at last? Somehow I never expected those two to work together.

Outrageous breasts and plastic face aside, this is part of an actual movement pushing for a consumer protection agency. Part of me hates that Heidi effing Montag is now somehow part of something legitimate and vaguely humorous (rather than something phony and only humorous ironically), but [said with straight face] maybe she contains multitudes.

Can the inclusion of someone you find loathsome change how you feel about a cause, PopWatchers? Or is a good idea a good idea, no matter how strange the spokesperson?

