Exclusive: 'Nip/Tuck' vet Kelly Carlson storms 'Castle'

Image Credit: Castle: Patrick Harbron/ABC; Carlson: Sara De Boer/Retna Ltd.The plot of Castle‘s upcoming ripped-from-the-late-night headlines episode thickens: Ex-Nip/Tuck star Kelly Carlson has been cast in the episode as a love interest for Nathan Fillion’s titular sleuth.

Carlson’s character, an actress by the name of Ellie Rose, meets Castle on the set of a late-night talk show hosted by the Leno-esque Bobby Mann (guest star Tom Bergeron). The two hit it off (and then some), prompting a jealous Beckett to suspect that the starlet is only interested in Castle because she covets a role in the forthcoming movie version of his book, Heat Wave.

As I previously reported, the camptastic episode — not-so-loosely inspired by NBC’s recent Jay/Conan ruckus — revolves around the murder of Bergeron’s character. In addition to the Dancing with the Stars emcee, the guest cast boasts Bill Bellamy (playing Conan to Bergeron’s Leno), Fred Willard (as Bergeron’s sidekick), French Stewart (as a Pellicano-esque investigator), and — this just in — Dan Cortese (as the network president tasked with managing the scandal).

Reaction to the Carlson/Fillion pairing? Are you looking forward to seeing Beckett succumb to the green-eyed monster? Sound off below!

