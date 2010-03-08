Barbra Streisand says 'the time has come.' Tell that to the guys who produced the 2010 Oscar telecast.

Image Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABCI dug the whole Hollywoody hand-off as Barbra Streisand presented the Oscar for Best Director to Kathryn Bigelow last night. (I was, indeed, on my couch for the historic moment, waving a hankie of hope as described in my last post.) I loved La Streisand with a bit of lace hanging off her bosom like something out of my late grandma’s closet, and I loved her sisterly preview statement, “Well, the time has come!” So please tell me: Why did the band strike up “I Am Woman” as the Oscar winner ascended the stairs? Why did the band strike up “Thank Heaven for Little Girls” when Amanda Seyfried and Miley Cyrus came out to present the Oscar for Best Song? (Does anyone younger than Lauren Bacall remember Maurice Chevalier singing the same in Gigi?) Why did Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin make clueless-middle-aged-man jokes about ugly actresses, and young female stars, and how Sarah Jessica Parker “weighs one pound”? Not to worry, I’m not seriously upset. Just, oh, you know, a Woman Under the Influence….