Weezer on 'Yo Gabba Gabba!': watch an exclusive clip of their upcoming performance here
Season 3 of everyone’s favorite music-crazy kids’ show kicks off March 8, and we’ve got exclusive video of one of the show’s most anticipated guests yet. Check out Weezer–in bug costumes!–playing the tune “All My Friends Are Insects.” And be sure to check out our full Yo Gabba Gabba! story in this week’s issue of Entertainment Weekly.
