'Lost' promo contest: Get those fan videos ready
ABC is trying to harness the mighty powers of the Losties with a contest to create a series finale promo. Fan-made Lost content? Like the side-by-side of the pilot and “LAX”, as seen through the eyes of non-watchers, all the Lost eyeballs, these fantastic videos, more exciting ephemera, a ’60s pulp take…gee, I hope there’s more where that came from.
The contest is for spots that are exactly 35 seconds long (“entries shorter than thirty-four (:34) seconds and entries longer than thirty-six (:36) seconds in length will be disqualified”), and ABC is providing images, audio, and video clips that will be fair game. You can also use your own materials, provided you own the rights to them. The grand prize? Your promo will air during an episode of the show.
I’m a little sad this “Party in the U.S.A.”/Hurley tribute isn’t eligible, because I am in love with it:
Are you entering the contest, PopWatchers?
