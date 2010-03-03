Justin Timberlake's newest movie role: A chance to sharpen his comedic skills?

After successful stints on SNL and even as host of the ESPY Awards, you’d think that Justin Timberlake would oh-so-naturally achieve greatness in the world of film. But au contraire, JT-lovers. If his track record — including Alpha Dog and Black Snake Moan — is any indication, he’s still got some work to do transitioning from TV to film. You can’t help but hype the movie career of a guy who created magic using a box and his male appendage, but without a new “Sexy Back” or “Dick in a Box” to keep us interested, what does a fan have to look forward to?