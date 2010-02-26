Johnny Depp discusses possible cameo in '21 Jump Street' movie

In an interview for this week’s EW cover story, Johnny Depp–who became a reluctant 1980s teen idol thanks to his role as undercover officer Tom Hanson on the cop show 21 Jump Street–said he is interested in the idea of possibly making a cameo appearance in the planned Jump Street movie. “I’m hoping they’ll let me do a cameo,” Depp said with a laugh. “Someone will say, ‘Whatever happened to Tom Hanson?’ and they’ll find me somewhere hoarding jars of peanut butter and shaking in my underpants.” The Jump Street movie is in development at Sony Pictures, with Jonah Hill on board to write, executive produce, and potentially star.