Pilot Intel: 'Friday Night Lights' star joins CBS' 'Defenders'

By Michael Ausiello
Updated July 29, 2020 at 06:22 PM EDT
Image Credit: Rick Stephens/PR PhotosCBS has recruited Friday Night Lights‘ Jurnee Smollett (Jess) to join the cast of its hour-long legal drama, Defenders, as a new associate by the name of Lisa, sources confirm to me exclusively.

Defenders centers around two charismatic and fiery Las Vegas defense attorneys who go to the mat for their clients. As previously reported, Jim Belushi has been cast as one of the two leads. Casting continues for the other role.

Smollett is expected to shoot the Defenders pilot before returning to Austin in April to begin work on FNL‘s fifth and (sigh) final season.

