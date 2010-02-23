'Colbert Report': Shaun White's sponsorship loyalty impresses Stephen, King of Doritos
Fa-fa-fa-fa-fashionable halfpipe gold medalist Shaun White — also PopWatch’s Olympic Stud of Day 6 — joined Stephen Colbert in his Quadrennial Athletic Cold-Weather Competition studio on last night’s Colbert Report, and now we love the well-spoken carrot top with a highly tuned sense of the absurd more than ever. When asked to describe the McTwist 1260, White humbly said, “It’s very involved.” (I agree with Colbert that “it sounds delicious.”) After Colbert wondered how much of White’s hair was actually Red Bull (one of White’s sponsors), White quickly quipped, “I’m contractually obligated to say 100 percent.” The vocab on this guy! The best part was White’s guess as to why figure skaters cry so much. “I imagine they gotta be sitting there, like, I wore this outfit and I didn’t even win.” Watch White’s interview at colbertnation.com, or we’ve embedded the full episode after the jump.
“We looked pretty good, I thought, with the jeans,” White said about the U.S. snowboarders. OH YES YOU DID.
I’ll be hooked on Colbert’s ‘Vancouverage’ all week. Lindsey Vonn tonight! Who’s watching?
