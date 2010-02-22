Scoop: McSteamy's daughter joins 'Scoundrels'

By Michael Ausiello
Updated July 29, 2020 at 06:11 PM EDT
Sarah Connor Chronicles alum Leven Rambin, who just wrapped an arc on Grey’s Anatomy as Mark’s pregnant daughter, has joined the cast of ABC’s summer series Scoundrels.

The dramedy centers on the matriarch (Virginia Madsen) of a family of crooks who attempts to lead her brood on an honest, hardworking path after her hubby (Neal McDonough) is sent to prison. Rambin will play their dumb-as-nails, aspiring model daughter, Vanessa.

Scoundrels — which has been picked up for eight episodes (all of them slated to air this summer) — is based on the New Zealand series Outrageous Fortune.

