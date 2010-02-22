Exclusive: First Look: Wilson's first ex-wife is in the 'House'

Here’s your first look at Cynthia Watros in action as Wilson’s first ex-wife and new girlfriend, Sam Carr, on House. The reunion marks Wilson’s first serious romance since the tragic death of Amber two years ago. But whether he’s taking a step back or forward remains to be seen. “There can be great comfort in the past,” says Robert Sean Leonard. “He wants his blankie. And there’s the extra benefit of familiarity and, in a way, a lack of drama.” Actually, thanks to House, the last thing Watros’ quirky, independent character (who debuts April 19) will be bringing with her is a lack of drama. Trust me.