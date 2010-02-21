Olympic Studs of the Day: the Ryans of U.S. men's hockey

It’s Super Sunday for hockey fans, with three big-deal games on the schedule for today’s festivities: Czech Republic vs. Russia, Canada vs. U.S., and Finland vs. Sweden. Yes, sports fans, those are also the gold-medal match-ups from the previous three Olympics. Grab your mouthguards! Today, PopWatch is saluting the Ryans of the U.S. men’s hockey team: Ryan Miller, Ryan Suter, Ryan Whitney, Ryan Callahan, Ryan Kesler (lower left) , Ryan Malone (top left) , and Bobby Ryan.

Suter, 25, comes from a hockey folk: His dad Bob Suter was part of the 1980 Miracle team, and his uncle Gary Suter was on the 2002 silver-medal team. It’s already been an exciting Olympics for Bobby Ryan, who chipped some of his teeth last week when he took a stick to the face. (“Things got a little chippy,” he said. Gaaah.) He and Whitney (who is blogging some of his experiences) will be facing off against fellow Anaheim Ducks Scott Niedermayer, Corey Perry, and Ryan Getzlaf, who play on Team Canada. Goalie Ryan Miller had to tape over his “Miller Time” nickname on his helmet, which still includes a tattooed Uncle Sam opening a can of whoopass.