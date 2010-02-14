'Avatar,' 'Hurt Locker,' 'Sherlock' win Art Directors Guild awards

It took a little while, but Avatar has finally won its first guild award. James Cameron’s smash won the Art Directors Guild prize in the Fantasy Film category, while The Hurt Locker picked up the Contemporary Film award, and Sherlock Holmes took home the Period Film trophy. Though Avatar has certainly won major pre-Oscar prizes already this year (including the Golden Globe for Best Picture), this is the first time it’s won an award where the voting body actually has some overlap with the Academy. Tonight Avatar competes directly against The Hurt Locker at the American Cinema Editors’ Eddie Awards. Can it finally top its main Oscar competition at a guild-award ceremony after falling short at the Producers and Directors Guild? Or will The Hurt Locker increase its overall awards-season lead with another victory? Stay tuned…