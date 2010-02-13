'Jimmy Kimmel': See the surreal 'Dating Game' with Octomom Nadya Suleman

Yes, Jimmy Kimmel brought Nadya Suleman onstage last night to play a Valentine’s Day version of The Dating Game. The result was, as you might suspect, pretty weird and surreal. The Octomom kept making these shrieking laughs:

Suleman said she hadn’t been on a date in ten years.

Questions included, “I’ve been told that I have fill luscious lips; can you make up a poem about them?” When a contestant came up with an inarticulate answer, Suleman said blithely, “That’s okay. You’re busy in your head.”

I was struck by how poised Suleman was throughout this stunt. But I guess this is the sort of on-camera life she wants. I wonder who was baby-sitting during the taping of this show?

What do you think of Kimmel’s Octomom stunt.