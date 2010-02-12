Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

EW Staff
February 12, 2010 at 05:00 AM EST

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG
Wide Release Date
02/12/10
performer
Brandon T. Jackson, Pierce Brosnan, Logan Lerman, Sean Bean, Uma Thurman
director
Chris Columbus
distributor
20th Century Fox Film Corporation
genre
Sci-fi and Fantasy
We gave it a C+

STARRING Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, Pierce Brosnan
WRITTEN BY Craig Titley
DIRECTED BY Chris Columbus

A teenager (Logan Lerman) discovers that he’s actually the son of Poseidon, in this adaption of the first novel in Rick Riordan’s bestselling series. Brandon T. Jackson and Alexandra Daddario costar as Percy’s best friends, who join him on a cross-country trip to recover Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt. Grown-ups can enjoy appearances by Sean Bean, Rosario Dawson, and Steve Coogan as Greek Gods (plus Uma Thurman, vamping it up as Medusa.)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now