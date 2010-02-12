Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG
- Wide Release Date
- 02/12/10
- performer
- Brandon T. Jackson, Pierce Brosnan, Logan Lerman, Sean Bean, Uma Thurman
- director
- Chris Columbus
- distributor
- 20th Century Fox Film Corporation
- genre
- Sci-fi and Fantasy
We gave it a C+
STARRING Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, Pierce Brosnan
WRITTEN BY Craig Titley
DIRECTED BY Chris Columbus
A teenager (Logan Lerman) discovers that he’s actually the son of Poseidon, in this adaption of the first novel in Rick Riordan’s bestselling series. Brandon T. Jackson and Alexandra Daddario costar as Percy’s best friends, who join him on a cross-country trip to recover Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt. Grown-ups can enjoy appearances by Sean Bean, Rosario Dawson, and Steve Coogan as Greek Gods (plus Uma Thurman, vamping it up as Medusa.)
Comments