Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG Wide Release Date 02/12/10 performer Brandon T. Jackson, Pierce Brosnan, Logan Lerman, Sean Bean, Uma Thurman director Chris Columbus distributor 20th Century Fox Film Corporation genre Sci-fi and Fantasy

We gave it a C+

STARRING Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, Pierce Brosnan

WRITTEN BY Craig Titley

DIRECTED BY Chris Columbus

A teenager (Logan Lerman) discovers that he’s actually the son of Poseidon, in this adaption of the first novel in Rick Riordan’s bestselling series. Brandon T. Jackson and Alexandra Daddario costar as Percy’s best friends, who join him on a cross-country trip to recover Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt. Grown-ups can enjoy appearances by Sean Bean, Rosario Dawson, and Steve Coogan as Greek Gods (plus Uma Thurman, vamping it up as Medusa.)