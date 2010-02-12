Which never-nominated actor has the best chance at an Oscar nod in the next few years?

Twelve of this year’s 20 Oscar nominations in the acting categories went to performers who have never been recognized before, so there is hope that some of the thesps stranded on our Never Nominated list won’t have to wait as long as 80-year-old Christopher Plummer did for his call. But who is best positioned for his or her first Academy Award nomination? Christian Bale is overdue, so perhaps his performance in director David O. Russell’s The Fighter will finally earn him a nod. Jim Carrey goes all out in March’s I Love You Phillip Morris (trailer embedded below), but that early release date does him no favors. Dennis Quaid channels President Bill Clinton in writer Peter Morgan’s upcoming Downing Street drama, The Special Relationship, and that formula (Morgan + ex-president) worked for Frank Langella (Frost-Nixon).

In your opinion, which performer from our list has the best chance to be nominated in the next few years? Whose current resume had been most egregiously neglected by the Academy?

