Which never-nominated actor has the best chance at an Oscar nod in the next few years?

Jeff Labrecque
February 12, 2010 at 04:07 PM EST

Twelve of this year’s 20 Oscar nominations in the acting categories went to performers who have never been recognized before, so there is hope that some of the thesps stranded on our Never Nominated list won’t have to wait as long as 80-year-old Christopher Plummer did for his call. But who is best positioned for his or her first Academy Award nomination? Christian Bale is overdue, so perhaps his performance in director David O. Russell’s The Fighter will finally earn him a nod. Jim Carrey goes all out in March’s I Love You Phillip Morris (trailer embedded below), but that early release date does him no favors. Dennis Quaid channels President Bill Clinton in writer Peter Morgan’s upcoming Downing Street drama, The Special Relationship, and that formula (Morgan + ex-president) worked for Frank Langella (Frost-Nixon).

In your opinion, which performer from our list has the best chance to be nominated in the next few years? Whose current resume had been most egregiously neglected by the Academy?

More: Oscars: 20 ‘Wait, You’ve Never Been Nominated?!’ Stars

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now