Pauly D offers something new for the L in 'GTL'

JWoww already offered us halter tops, and now, just in time for fashion week, Pauly D is working with online store CafePress to create some fashions for his fans. It seems wearing Ed Hardy isn’t enough for any self-respecting Jersey Shore fan (is that phrase an oxymoron?)

Also, I have to ask if anyone else is shocked that these dudes do laundry EVERY DAY. Maybe it’s because I’m lazy, and own enough underwear, to do it about once every two weeks. Even if you put your gym clothes, your beach-day clothes, and your fist-pumping club wear all in the washer, that’s still not a full load. Is anyone else disturbed by people doing laundry every day?