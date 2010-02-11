Linkin Park's stark Haiti video: Watch 'Not Alone' here

Linkin Park was among the first artists to respond to the devastating earthquake that struck Haiti last month, heading up a charity album, Download to Donate, within a week. Now the band has released a video for “Not Alone,” the previously unreleased song they gave to the compilation. It’s a stark, mostly black-and-white clip that switches between images of the immense destruction in Haiti, some of them fairly graphic, and footage of Linkin Park recording “Not Alone” in a studio. Between the indoors sunglasses and the earnest messaging, Chester Bennington has never reminded me so much of Bono.