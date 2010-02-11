Linkin Park's stark Haiti video: Watch 'Not Alone' here
Linkin Park was among the first artists to respond to the devastating earthquake that struck Haiti last month, heading up a charity album, Download to Donate, within a week. Now the band has released a video for “Not Alone,” the previously unreleased song they gave to the compilation. It’s a stark, mostly black-and-white clip that switches between images of the immense destruction in Haiti, some of them fairly graphic, and footage of Linkin Park recording “Not Alone” in a studio. Between the indoors sunglasses and the earnest messaging, Chester Bennington has never reminded me so much of Bono.
Watch “Not Alone” below, visit Music for Relief or another charity to donate to earthquake relief in Haiti, then let us know what you think of this video.
