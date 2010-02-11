'Killers' trailer: So this is what Ashton was tweeting about!

Remember waaaay back at the dawn of the Twitterverse (aka last April), when Ashton Kutcher was tweeting about the French Riviera, complete with scenic pics and a video about chest-waxing? (We kid you not.) Turns out they made a movie out of it! Well, actually, Kutcher was just tweeting from the set of Killers (slated for June 4), his new action-comedy with Katherine Heigl. But the trailer came out today (see below), and all we could think while watching it was, “So that’s what it was.” The Côte d’Azur views, the Mediterranean architecture, the hairless chest — it’s all there in the trailer. Oh, and the movie has a plot, too. Kind of a True Lies-lite domestic spy thing. Check it out.