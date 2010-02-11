It's official: Kate Winslet to headline HBO's 'Mildred Pierce'

HBO is finally confirming what’s been rumored for months: Oscar winner Kate Winslet will star in a five-hour miniseries adaptation of James M. Cain’s Depression-era novel Mildred Pierce.

Todd Haynes (Far From Heaven) is on board to direct the project, which finds Winslet playing a proud, single mother struggling to earn her daughter’s love during the Great Depression in middle-class Los Angeles.

The 1945 film version of Mildred Pierce netted Joan Crawford an Academy Award. It’s safe to say HBO’s remake will score Winslet her first Emmy.

Shooting begins in April in New York.