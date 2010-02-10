Tom Cruise doing 'Mission Impossible 4': Are you ready to love again?

Guess Who! type Movie

It’s no secret that the public perception of Tom Cruise seems to morph more often than Lady Gaga’s outerwear. So now that he’s signed on for yet another Mission: Impossible sequel, it’s worth taking a quick look at what’s transpired in Tommy’s World since the last MI movie released back in 2006.

On one side of the coin, the last few years have been hard on his public image: He and Katie Holmes’ relationship has only gotten bigger and crazier, inviting ridicule from fans and press. There’s also his continued relationship with Scientology, which never seems to become a moot point. Plus, those crazy videos. And finally, and perhaps most importantly, his recent movies Lions for Lambs and Valkyrie, frankly, underwhelmed.

On the flip side, however, Cruise has managed to rehab his image a bit as well: A surprisingly funny turn in 2008’s Tropic Thunder, which got raves; a funny roast of Matt Lauer; and his and Holmes’ lil’ tyke, Suri — well, I think the goodwill for her cuteness has spread to Mr. Cruise himself.

So, all you former/current Tom Cruise/Mission: Impossible fans: Are you ready to love him again? Could Mission: Impossible IV be the movie that brings you back into the Cruise fold? Are you willing to put his past aside and embrace what could possibly be another great movie from him and J.J. Abrams? Sound off in the comments below!

