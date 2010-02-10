'Twilight': 'Eclipse' scene to debut on Walmart-exclusive 'New Moon' DVD
As you’re making your plans to purchase The Twilight Saga: New Moon on DVD or Blu-ray, keep this in mind: Walmart’s Ultimate Fan Edition will be the only one to carry a seven-minute sneak peek of Eclipse. According to a press release hitting the wires Thursday, new interviews with Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, and Stephenie Meyer are integrated into the behind-the-scenes and on-set footage — which concludes with the world premiere of a scene from Eclipse, in theaters June 30. This exclusive look is in addition to 50 minutes of extra footage and interviews about New Moon, also available on the standard Special Edition. You can pre-order the Ultimate Fan Edition starting tomorrow.
Walmart will go all-out for the March 20 DVD release. Midnight events are planned in more than 2,600 24-hour stores, while 3,500 stores will feature special “Twilight Saga Shops” — designed for both the “fan-pire” and “wolf-lover” — from mid-March to mid-April. Think $5 jewelry, $7 tanks, and $9 tees, as well as dolls, board and DVD games, and viewing party snacks.
The first Twilight film reigns as the most pre-ordered film in Walmart’s history. Will you pre-order New Moon, or trust that every retailer will anticipate the run and stock accordingly?
