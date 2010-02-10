Pilot intel: David Krumholtz transfers to IRS! Is 'Numb3rs' dead?

Numb3rs type TV Show network CBS

David Krumholtz’ next gig will keep him in the numbers game.

The actor has been cast as the lead inFox’s Untitled Ron Howard IRS pilot, sources confirm to me exclusively. The multi-camera workplace comedy, penned by Office writer-director Brent Forrester, is set at an Internal Revenue Service district office. Howard is exec producing with Imagine’s Brian Grazer and David Nevins.

For Krumholtz, the project is in second position to Numb3rs, which is not expected back next season.

In other pilot news, upcoming House guest David Strathairn has landed the lead in the ABC drama pilot Matadors, co-starring Friday Night Lights‘ Zach Gilford.