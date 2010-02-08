Howard Stern addresses 'American Idol' rumors

Howard Stern said on his satellite radio show on Monday that Fox is considering him as a possible replacement for Simon Cowell when American Idol‘s tenth season begins in 2011. “There’s not a better job on the planet than judging that f—ing karaoke contest,” The Wrap quotes Stern as saying. He added, “They’d have to pay me a ton of dough because I already make a ton of dough.” The shock jock was responding to a New York Post report from last Friday suggesting that he is the leading candidate to replace Cowell on the show’s judging panel in 2011. Stern’s $500 million five-year contract with Sirius XM expires at the end of this year. Cowell announced last month he will not return to Idol next year, and will instead bring his X-Factor singing competition to Fox’s fall 2011 schedule.