What are your 'Bachelor' burning questions? Tell us what you want to ask Chris Harrison!

type TV Show genre Reality TV run date 03/25/02 performer Arie Luyendyk Jr, Nick Viall, Ben Higgins, Chris Soules, Juan Pablo Galavis Producer Mike Fleiss broadcaster ABC seasons 22

Image Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABCIf there’s anything this season of The Bachelor has been chock full of, it’s burning-question-worthy moments. Were Ed and Jillian contractually required to show up in that first episode (and look incredibly uncomfortable)? How does a guy eliminate so many women so quickly, yet keep the one who seems to annoy everyone else to their core? (Sorry, Vienna.) Why have so many details of this season leaked out before airing? And why the egregious lack of hot tub action?

We’ll be posing your burning questions to affable host/EW.com blogger Chris Harrison, with the answers to select queries to run in next week’s Entertainment Weekly. So tell us now: What do you most want to know about this most dramatic Bachelor season EVER?

More ‘Bachelor’:

Chris Harrison’s ‘Bachelor’ blog

‘The Bachelor’ recap, Feb. 2, 2010: The Virgin Suicide

‘The Bachelor’: 17 Burning Questions Answered (2009)