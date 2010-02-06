PopWatch asks: What's draggier, 'Toddlers and Tiaras' or 'RuPaul's Drag Race'? You can find out tonight!

Last Saturday night, the TLC cable network was littered with lots of women, strutting their stuff in ridiculous outfits and hoping that judges would pick them as the best. And tonight on the TLC cable network, it’s…more of the same! Only tonight, Miss America isn’t being chosen—we’re just telling you that there’s a NINE HOUR MARATHON OF TODDLERS & TIARAS! It airs from 6 p.m. tonight until 3 a.m.

Psyched? (If you’re not or don’t know what Toddlers & Tiaras is, see: left. And try not to be afraid.)

As I was looking at the rather scary photo we have from Toddlers & Tiaras here, I was struck by the fact that it’s actually very similar to what legend RuPaul and her queens do to themselves over on Logo’s super satisfying hit, RuPaul’s Drag Race. And: Just how similar is this photo similar to this one I posted of myself here on PopWatch yesterday? The similarities are uncanny.

If you want to delve deeper into this sociological conundrum—What’s draggier: Toddlers & Tiaras or RuPaul’s Drag Race?—you’re in luck! During tonight’s aforementioned Toddlers & Tiaras‘ marathon, Logo is re-airing the premiere episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race in the 10 p.m. hour. So between your teeny queens on TLC, you can flip over to Logo and see some big (boy) queens on Logo.

Then: Please discuss. Here, if you so choose.