'Biggest Loser' star Danny Cahill offered free plastic surgery from 'The Doctors'

Ex-contestants of The Biggest Loser who’ve lost the weight but are stuck with lots of excess skin may want to do the daytime talk show circuit — especially if it involves appearing on programs hosted by physicians. During an episode of the syndicated show The Doctors this week, recent winner Danny Cahill, 40, was offered free surgery to remove the significant fold of extra flesh that’s currently circling his gut. Cahill, who won the cash prize in December for losing 239 pounds, agreed to flash his flabby tummy on TV and was instantly rewarded with the mother of all rewards — a free trip to the O.R. To see the moment, click here.

EW asked Cahill at the finale about his excess skin and he said the following: “I’ve got some skin and you know what? Those issues will be taken care of in time (he laughs). When you weigh 430 pounds, and you had a stomach as big as I did, you’re gonna have some skin. But that’s okay, because you know what? I can run a marathon now, thanks to The Biggest Loser.”

Not everybody agrees with such hasty procedures. A doctor from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons told That’s Fit that it’s better to wait. “As a general rule, the longer the better,” said Dr. Al Aly. “You don’t want to operate on people where there’s a greater potential they can regain their own weight. We say anywhere from three to six months minimum weight stabilization, and preferably a year.”