Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen to star in Sarah Polley's new film

Finally, Sarah Polley is making a new movie. The indie queen from Canada who blew everyone away with her thoughtful, poignant drama Away From Her back in 2007, is set to direct a romantic comedy called Take This Waltz, from an original screenplay of hers that landed on 2009’s Black List. The film, about a love triangle in which Michelle Williams’ character struggles with infidelity will have her starring opposite Seth Rogen and another man, yet to be cast. Williams is fresh off a buzz-making turn in Blue Valentine, which debuted at this year’s Sundance. That film, in which she plays a wife in a marriage gone bad opposite Ryan Gosling, is already generating early Oscar buzz for the two leads and Weinstein Co. purchased it for just over $1 million.

Polley, who was at Sundance to promote the movie Splice, which she stars opposite Adrien Brody, is thrilled to get back into the director’s chair. She began writing the screenplay while she was editing her feature directorial debut Away From Her, but abandoned it for a few years. She went back to it recently when she needed to write something to make her happy. “This script was written with so much ease and so much joy and I loved every second of it,” she says. “It’s so rare for writing to not be a tortured process, so you have to go with that.” Waltz will film in Toronto this summer. Financing is not yet complete and the film has no distribution yet.