J.D. Salinger's life and legacy
1940
Salinger publishes his first story, ”The Young Folks,” in Story magazine.
1949
Samuel Goldwyn releases My Foolish Heart, a terrible adaptation of a Salinger short story. It turns the author against selling the screen rights to his work ever again.
1960
Beatrice Levin, a high school teacher in Tulsa, is nearly fired for assigning Catcher.
1965
Salinger’s ”Hapsworth 16, 1924” appears in The New Yorker — the last thing he’ll ever publish.
1977
When the story ”For Rupert?With No Promises” is published anonymously in Esquire, rumors fly that Salinger is the author.
1980
Mark David Chapman, John Lennon’s assassin, claims to be obsessed with Catcher.
1981
John Hinckley Jr. attempts to kill President Reagan; police find a copy of Catcher in his hotel room.
1982
In W.P. Kinsella’s novel Shoeless Joe (made into Field of Dreams), the protagonist kidnaps Salinger.
1994 – 2000
The family in TV’s Party of Five is named Salinger.
1996
In Jerry Maguire, Tom Cruise’s character types up a manifesto with a cover that looks like Catcher‘s.
1997
The main characters in Chasing Amy, Holden and Banky, are named after Caulfield and the basketball coach at Pencey Prep.
1997
In Conspiracy Theory, Mel Gibson plays a taxi driver compelled to buy Catcher whenever he sees it.
1998
Tobey Maguire’s character in Pleasantville reads Catcher.
1999
Joyce Maynard auctions off the letters Salinger wrote her for over $150,000.
2001
Salinger’s Glass family is the inspiration for Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums.
2001
Catcher celebrates its 50th anniversary, having sold over 60 million copies.
2002
Jake Gyllenhaal’s character in The Good Girl calls himself Holden and reads Catcher obsessively.
2009
Salinger sues to stop publication of 60 Years Later: Coming Through the Rye, a sequel to his classic novel written by a Swedish fan.
