J.D. Salinger's life and legacy

''The Catcher in the Rye'' author's pop culture legacy

1940

Salinger publishes his first story, ”The Young Folks,” in Story magazine.

1949

Samuel Goldwyn releases My Foolish Heart, a terrible adaptation of a Salinger short story. It turns the author against selling the screen rights to his work ever again.

1960

Beatrice Levin, a high school teacher in Tulsa, is nearly fired for assigning Catcher.

1965

Salinger’s ”Hapsworth 16, 1924” appears in The New Yorker — the last thing he’ll ever publish.

1977

When the story ”For Rupert?With No Promises” is published anonymously in Esquire, rumors fly that Salinger is the author.

1980

Mark David Chapman, John Lennon’s assassin, claims to be obsessed with Catcher.

1981

John Hinckley Jr. attempts to kill President Reagan; police find a copy of Catcher in his hotel room.

1982

In W.P. Kinsella’s novel Shoeless Joe (made into Field of Dreams), the protagonist kidnaps Salinger.

1994 – 2000

The family in TV’s Party of Five is named Salinger.

1996

In Jerry Maguire, Tom Cruise’s character types up a manifesto with a cover that looks like Catcher‘s.

1997

The main characters in Chasing Amy, Holden and Banky, are named after Caulfield and the basketball coach at Pencey Prep.

1997

In Conspiracy Theory, Mel Gibson plays a taxi driver compelled to buy Catcher whenever he sees it.

1998

Tobey Maguire’s character in Pleasantville reads Catcher.

1999

Joyce Maynard auctions off the letters Salinger wrote her for over $150,000.

2001

Salinger’s Glass family is the inspiration for Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums.

2001

Catcher celebrates its 50th anniversary, having sold over 60 million copies.

2002

Jake Gyllenhaal’s character in The Good Girl calls himself Holden and reads Catcher obsessively.