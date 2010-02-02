Pilot intel: CW orders Tom Welling-produced drama

Tom Welling may be back on The CW next season — at least as a producer. The network has picked up a Welling-produced dramedy pilot set in world of competitive college cheerleading titled Hellcats. It’s Election meets Bring it On.

You thinking what I’m thinking? ‘Cause I’m thinking there may be Smallville-related strings attached to this deal. But that’s pure speculation on my part.

The CW has also given a green light to the hour-long pilots Betwixt (about urban-based ‘changelings’ who are responsible for saving humans from evil), and HMS, a Hayden Panettiere-produced (seriously!) drama about med students at Harvard. This is in addition to the two pilots the net ordered last week.