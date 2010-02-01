Does Beyonce really deserve a Razzie nomination for 'Obsessed?'

Beyonce can do no wrong in my book. She is a star. She’s the real deal. For further evidence of her awesomeness, I ask you to watch her performance at last night’s Grammys. But I also think she’s actually a decent actress. Personally, I thought she was sorely underrated in Dreamgirls, giving a much quieter performance amidst flashy turns by Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Hudson. And I thought she was kinda perfect for Obsessed and hardly deserving of the Worst Actress Razzie nomination bestowed upon her today (For the record, Ali Larter also should NOT have been nominated for Worst Supporting Actress. She was a campy delight.). The movie is a total guilty pleasure and, on that level, it works. Plus, you HAVE to give Beyonce credit for delivering a line like “You think you’re crazy? I’ll show you crazy!” with a straight face. Also, the epic catfight between her and Larter at the end redeems any bad moments in the movie, as far as I’m concerned. I mean Beyonce head butts Larter! Come on! Who doesn’t love that?