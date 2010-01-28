'The Bachelor: Jason and Molly's Wedding' to air in March: Will you watch?

type TV Show genre Reality TV run date 03/25/02 performer Arie Luyendyk Jr, Nick Viall, Ben Higgins, Chris Soules, Juan Pablo Galavis Producer Mike Fleiss broadcaster ABC seasons 22

ABC has announced plans to air the wedding of The Bachelor‘s Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney in a two-hour special on March 8, hosted by Chris Harrison. Per the network, “The couple, who announced their engagement in October, will let viewers in on all the exciting festivities — from Molly’s dress fitting for her dazzling custom-made gown, to Jason and Molly planning the big day with their wedding planner and event designer. Then it’s on to their bachelor and bachelorette parties and the next stage of their romantic journey with a beautiful wedding ceremony in the perfect location. Past Bachelor and Bachelorette couples, stars and participants (to be announced at a later date) will be on the guest list to help the couple celebrate along with their family and friends.”

Reasons I would tune in for this (besides that fact that EW pays me to) include: Little kids in formal wear are adorable and Mesnick’s son, Ty, is no slouch; the only thing better than a good wedding is an over-the-top one, so here’s hoping Molly is as obsessed with pink as Trista was; and it’ll be fun to see if Ryan is still not comfortable in front of the camera in the obligatory “Where are Trista and Ryan now?” package.

Why will you tune in? Or, if you’re RSVPing “No,” why are passing? It’s hard to hold a grudge against Jason for the way he dumped Melissa when she went on to Dancing With the Stars, Good Morning America, and her own wedding. At least, that must be what ABC is hoping. Is the network right? Poll after the jump, Bachelor fans.

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com