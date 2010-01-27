Jennifer Lopez to guest star on 'How I Met Your Mother'

After stints on NBC’s Will & Grace and most recently a turn as guest host on Lopez Tonight, Jennifer Lopez is coming back to TV in a guest starring role on CBS’s How I Met Your Mother. The news comes on the heels of news that the singer may also guest star on Fox’s Glee. Lopez will play Anita Appleby, a no-nonsense self-help author who teaches women how to turn men into relationship machines. When Robin clues Anita in on Barney’s antics, Anita is determined to change him. “We’re looking forward to a week of revealing outfits and sexy dance moves the likes of which this show hasn’t seen since Regis Philbin guest starred,” said HIMYM‘s executive producer and co-creator Carter Bays. Lopez’s episode is slated to air in March.