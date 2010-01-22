Weekend Box Office Poll: Are you hitting 'Avatar' again? Or maybe—groan, groan, groan!—'The Tooth Fairy' instead?

As the No. 2 movie of all time, Avatar, moves into its sixth weekend in theaters, EW’s box office maven Nicole Sperling is predicting yet another win for James Cameron’s masterpiece. And according to Nicole’s estimates, it’s not like Avatar is just gonna win—it’ll win by a huge margin, taking something like $34 million to The Tooth Fairy‘s $18 million.

But, predictions schmedictions! We wanna know what movies will propel you to hit the theater this weekend. You doubling back for more Avatar? (C’mon, you know you’ve already seen it!) Or will you be flossin’ (UGH on this movie, but at least we can have fun with puns, right?) with The Tooth Fairy and Dwayne Johnson? Maybe you’re gonna get your Lovely Bones on? Tell me in the poll below!