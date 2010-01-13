'X Factor': British premiere date won't move

Despite reports that Simon Cowell was attempting to move the premiere date of the British version of The X Factor, UK network ITV says that’s not the case, according to the BBC. “We are absolutely planning for The X Factor to return this autumn and next,” ITV said in a statement. Earlier this week, Cowell announced he was leaving American Idol after this season to start an American version of British hit The X Factor, spurring speculation that the UK version of the show might be moved.