This Just In: ABC renews 'Modern Family,' 'Cougar Town,' 'Middle'
Breaking news from the Television Critics Assoc. press tour: ABC chief Stephen McPherson confirmed that the network has renewed freshman comedy hits Modern Family, Cougar Town, and The Middle for next season.
Other highlights from the ABC exec session…
* McPherson said “most” of the original Grey’s Anatomy cast is on board for “two or three more years.”
* No decision has been made regarding the fates of struggling comedies Ugly Betty, Better Off Ted, and Scrubs.
* What about FlashForward and V? Lynette Rice has the scoop on those two shows at Hollywood Insider.
