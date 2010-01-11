Jerry Seinfeld defends NBC late night

Jerry Seinfeld has waded into the discussion of NBC’s recent late-night schedule shuffles. The Hollywood Reporter quotes the comedian as calling Jay Leno’s 10 p.m. show “the right idea at the wrong time,” adding, “I’m proud that NBC had the guts to try something.”

Seinfeld also dismissed suggestions that Conan O’Brien’s Tonight Show has been mishandled by NBC. “What did the network do to him? I don’t think anyone’s preventing people from watching Conan. Once they give you the cameras, it’s on you. I can’t blame NBC for having to move things around.”