Taylor Lautner to present at Golden Globes; award show fever officially caught

Today, more presenters at Sunday’s Golden Globes (8 p.m. ET, NBC) were announced — including Taylor Lautner , Amy Poehler, and Josh Brolin. They join a list that already included Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry, Gerard Butler, Cher, Chace Crawford, Robert De Niro, Cameron Diaz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Colin Farrell, Jodie Foster, Jennifer Garner, Matthew Fox, Mel Gibson, Tom Hanks, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Kidman, Sophia Loren, Julia Roberts, Mickey Rourke, Kiefer Sutherland, Kate Winslet and Avatar ‘s Sam Worthington . (If you’re wondering why True Blood ‘s Alexander Skarsgard is also pictured, it’s because he’s confirmed to attend the ceremony, and that is news enough for me.)

Maybe it’s because we just now firmed up our coverage plans — Annie and I will join EW’s fashion maven Meeta Agrawal on our red carpet live-blog so we can focus on the more important issues Ryan and Giuliana discuss, like how long the limo line was — or because imagining what Ricky Gervais is going to do on live TV, in a room full of boozy celebs, for three hours, is what’s going to get me through the week, but I’m officially ready to roll. Are you?