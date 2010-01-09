Showtime plans Jeremy Irons period drama 'The Borgias'

As earlier reported in the Ausiello Files, Showtime, whose fourth and final season of the bodice-ripper The Tudors will premiere this spring, announced plans for a new historical drama. In his first regular TV series role, Oscar winner Jeremy Irons will play Rodrigo Borgia, the head of a prominent Italian Renaissance family accused of every possible dastardly crime. Neil Jordan (The Crying Game) will direct. The network plans a spring 2011 premiere.