'Eclipse': Purported script hits Internet

July 30, 2020
A purported script for Eclipse, Summit Entertainment’s third Twilight film, has landed on the Internet. The studio would not confirm whether the 112-page draft is authentic, but a source close to Summit tells EW that the document being circulated is not a final shooting script. The name of actor Jackson Rathbone (pictured) is watermarked onto the pages of the script. Rathbone’s manager did not respond to a phone call seeking comment. Last May, a draft for New Moon popped up online, and that sequel went on to earn $683 million worldwide (and counting).

The leak follows reports, denied by Summit, that the much-anticipated film screened for test audiences last weekend. Eclipse is set to release this June.

