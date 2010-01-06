'Eclipse': Purported script hits Internet

A purported script for Eclipse, Summit Entertainment’s third Twilight film, has landed on the Internet. The studio would not confirm whether the 112-page draft is authentic, but a source close to Summit tells EW that the document being circulated is not a final shooting script. The name of actor Jackson Rathbone (pictured) is watermarked onto the pages of the script. Rathbone’s manager did not respond to a phone call seeking comment. Last May, a draft for New Moon popped up online, and that sequel went on to earn $683 million worldwide (and counting).