'Eclipse': Purported script hits Internet
A purported script for Eclipse, Summit Entertainment’s third Twilight film, has landed on the Internet. The studio would not confirm whether the 112-page draft is authentic, but a source close to Summit tells EW that the document being circulated is not a final shooting script. The name of actor Jackson Rathbone (pictured) is watermarked onto the pages of the script. Rathbone’s manager did not respond to a phone call seeking comment. Last May, a draft for New Moon popped up online, and that sequel went on to earn $683 million worldwide (and counting).
The leak follows reports, denied by Summit, that the much-anticipated film screened for test audiences last weekend. Eclipse is set to release this June.
More ‘Twilight’:
Shelf Life: Bella-Edward: Abusive behavior?
‘New Moon’ crosses $200 mil mark
Photo Credit: Albert L. Ortega/PR Photos
Twilight
|type
|
|stream service
Comments