'Avatar': Is it worth seeing twice?

As Avatar cruises past the $1 billion mark, it’s starting to look like James Cameron might end up with the two highest-grossing movies of all time (not taking inflation into account, of course). But Titanic charted a very different course into box office history, taking a leisurely 44 days to hit $300 million — a feat Avatar equaled in just over two weeks. Clearly, pricey 3D tickets are giving Avatar a (lanky blue) leg up. But if memory serves, Titanic had an advantage of its own: repeat views. I remember classmates arguing over who had seen the movie more times, resorting to impromptu quote-offs to prove their claims. Avatar has earned plenty of raves, but is it inspiring the same level of obsessive devotion?