'Avatar': Is it worth seeing twice?
As Avatar cruises past the $1 billion mark, it’s starting to look like James Cameron might end up with the two highest-grossing movies of all time (not taking inflation into account, of course). But Titanic charted a very different course into box office history, taking a leisurely 44 days to hit $300 million — a feat Avatar equaled in just over two weeks. Clearly, pricey 3D tickets are giving Avatar a (lanky blue) leg up. But if memory serves, Titanic had an advantage of its own: repeat views. I remember classmates arguing over who had seen the movie more times, resorting to impromptu quote-offs to prove their claims. Avatar has earned plenty of raves, but is it inspiring the same level of obsessive devotion?
Full disclosure: I had a great time at Avatar. I got sucked into the story, oohed and aaahed at the 3D, got a little misty at the end…and then felt pretty satisfied to live my life as a one-time viewer.
So here are my questions for you, PopWatchers: Will you see Avatar more than once? If so, what makes you want to go again? Is it the story? The 3D spectacle? Let us know in the comments!
Photo Credit: Avatar: WETA; Titanic: Merie W. Wallace
