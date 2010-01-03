'True Blood' casts a BF for Lafayette!

By Michael Ausiello
Updated July 29, 2020 at 05:53 PM EDT
Lafayette’s finally getting some.

As I first teased in Ask Ausiello, True Blood has been quietly searching for a hot thirtysomething Latino actor to play a love interest for Lafayette (Nelsan Ellis) during the drama’s upcoming third season. Well, the search is over!

As first scooped by The Hollywood Reporter, the recurring role has gone to Southland‘s Kevin Alejandro.

Alejandro will play Jesus Velasquez, a good-natured Latino orderly who’s caring for Lafayette’s mother (played by Alfre Woodard).

Thoughts? Is Alejandro good boyfriend material for Lafayette? Sound off below!

Photo Credit: Alejandro: Maury Phillips/WireImage.com; Ellis: Steven Lippman/HBO

