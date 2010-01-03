'True Blood' casts a BF for Lafayette!
Advertisement
Lafayette’s finally getting some.
As I first teased in Ask Ausiello, True Blood has been quietly searching for a hot thirtysomething Latino actor to play a love interest for Lafayette (Nelsan Ellis) during the drama’s upcoming third season. Well, the search is over!
As first scooped by The Hollywood Reporter, the recurring role has gone to Southland‘s Kevin Alejandro.
Alejandro will play Jesus Velasquez, a good-natured Latino orderly who’s caring for Lafayette’s mother (played by Alfre Woodard).
Thoughts? Is Alejandro good boyfriend material for Lafayette? Sound off below!
Photo Credit: Alejandro: Maury Phillips/WireImage.com; Ellis: Steven Lippman/HBO
Episode Recaps
True Blood
Sookie, Bill, Eric, Lafayette, Sam and the other residents Bon Temps deal with vampires, werewolves, fairies, and shape-shifters—not to mention romance and drama
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|status
|
|stream service
Comments